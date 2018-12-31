 »   »   »  Veteran Actor Loknath Passes Away At 95

In an unfortunate development, the veteran Kannada actor Loknath passed away on Monday (December 31, 2018) after suffering from a cardiac arrest. The 95-year-old had been suffering from age related ailments for quite some time. Confirming the sad news, his son Avinash said that age was the main reason behind his death and added that he looked alert even in his final days.

"He was perfectly fine the night before and was walking around. He looked alert. He also attended Ambareesh's funeral. He was old," he said.

Loknath was born on August 14, 1927 and began his acting career with the National award-winning 1970 release Samskaara. During a career that spanned over six decades, he acted in over 650 plays and proved his mettle

He is best remembered for paying the role of a cobbler in Bhootayyana Maga Ayyu. Some of his other notable films include Pushpaka Vimana, Nagarahaavu and Bheema Teeradalli.

He acted alongside bona fide superstars such as Dr Rajkumar, Amareesh, Kamal Haasan and Shankar Nag to name a few. He is survived by his son and daughter.

Loknath's death is a big loss for the film industry and he will be missed. We hope that his family members stay strong in this difficult time.