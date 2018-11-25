 »   »   »  When Ambareesh Opened Up About His Drinking Habit, Craze For Cars & Much More!

Ambareesh Was Crazy About Cars

In an interview to Chitraloka, the actor had revealed about his craze for cars. He was a very good horse rider and fond of Rolls Royce. He was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "I was given a Rolls Royce car to travel by BR Shetty in Dubai. It is a dream come true to travel in that car."

He Was Frank About His Drinking Habit

He was frank about his drinking habit. He revealed that he never drank while he was at work. A few years ago, while speaking to a reporter, he had said, "Film stars are also human beings. We have all the flaws. Maybe more flaws than others. Acting is different and living like others is different. I don't hide anything from my fans, my voters. I smoke, I drink. What is wrong in that?"

The Actor Was A Prankster

Ambi was a prankster! Chitraloka revealed, "He was naughty to the core and frightened many with his looks and pranks. His pranks used to make the girls come around the college and enter the classes."

Sumalata Revealed How Ambi Was The ‘Ultimate Prankster’

His wife Sumalatha had told TOI, "He hits it off with everyone. He behaves the same with equals, subordinates, the spot boy, anyone. He's gregarious, the ultimate prankster. If we shot around a pool, he'd dunk people into it. If there was a death scene, he'd dip his hands in the artificial blood and smear people with the stuff. My sister was a victim!"