 »   »   »  When Ambareesh Opened Up About His Drinking Habits, Craze For Cars & Much More!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Delhi’s Air Quality 'Improves' To Poor Category
-
- Mahindra Alturas G4 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 26.95 Lakh
- SpaceX Crew Dragon Maiden Voyage Slated For January 7, 2019
- Markets Next Week: Global Cues And State Elections To Keep Markets Volatile
- All About The Charming Town Of Singtam In Sikkim
- India vs Australia, 3rd T20I — Catch All The Action Here
- Ranveer Singh’s Latest Wedding Party Look Is Quirky And Sparkly
- Vishal Bhardwaj On The Censor Board: They Are Deaf
Kannada actor and politician Ambareesh passed away yesterday (November 24, 2018) due to cardiac arrest. In a career spanning to over 50 years, he acted in close to 250 movies. He earned the titles 'Rebel Star' as his characters in several films had been that of a rebellious young man and 'Mandayada Gandu' as the Mandya constituency was his hometown and stronghold with a huge fan following. The actor was jovial, straight-forward and honest. He was known for his helping nature - he not only helped people in the Kannada industry, but also common people.
Many of them might not know that the actor was a prankster and crazy about cars! Read on to know more!
Ambareesh Was Crazy About Cars
In an interview to Chitraloka, the actor had revealed about his craze for cars. He was a very good horse rider and fond of Rolls Royce. He was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "I was given a Rolls Royce car to travel by BR Shetty in Dubai. It is a dream come true to travel in that car."
He Was Frank About His Drinking Habit
He was frank about his drinking habit. He revealed that he never drank while he was at work. A few years ago, while speaking to a reporter, he had said, "Film stars are also human beings. We have all the flaws. Maybe more flaws than others. Acting is different and living like others is different. I don't hide anything from my fans, my voters. I smoke, I drink. What is wrong in that?"
The Actor Was A Prankster
Ambi was a prankster! Chiraloka revealed, "He was naughty to the core and frightened many with his looks and pranks. His pranks used to make the girls come around the college and enter the classes."
Sumalata Revealed How Ambi Was The ‘Ultimate Prankster’
His wife Sumalatha had told TOI, "He hits it off with everyone. He behaves the same with equals, subordinates, the spot boy, anyone. He's gregarious, the ultimate prankster. If we shot around a pool, he'd dunk people into it. If there was a death scene, he'd dip his hands in the artificial blood and smear people with the stuff. My sister was a victim!"
Most Read: Ambareesh Bids Goodbye Before The Release Of His Son's Debut Movie!