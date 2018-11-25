English
 »   »   »  When Ambareesh Opened Up About His Drinking Habit, Craze For Cars & Much More!

When Ambareesh Opened Up About His Drinking Habit, Craze For Cars & Much More!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kannada actor and politician Ambareesh passed away yesterday (November 24, 2018) due to a cardiac arrest. In a career spanning over 50 years, he acted in close to 250 movies. He earned the titles 'Rebel Star' as his characters in several films had been that of a rebellious young man and 'Mandayada Gandu' as the Mandya constituency was his hometown and stronghold with a huge fan following. The actor was jovial, straight-forward and honest. He was known for his helping nature - he not only helped people in the Kannada industry, but also common people.

    Many of them might not know that the actor was a prankster and crazy about cars! Read on to know more!

    Ambareesh Was Crazy About Cars

    In an interview to Chitraloka, the actor had revealed about his craze for cars. He was a very good horse rider and fond of Rolls Royce. He was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "I was given a Rolls Royce car to travel by BR Shetty in Dubai. It is a dream come true to travel in that car."

    He Was Frank About His Drinking Habit

    He was frank about his drinking habit. He revealed that he never drank while he was at work. A few years ago, while speaking to a reporter, he had said, "Film stars are also human beings. We have all the flaws. Maybe more flaws than others. Acting is different and living like others is different. I don't hide anything from my fans, my voters. I smoke, I drink. What is wrong in that?"

    The Actor Was A Prankster

    Ambi was a prankster! Chitraloka revealed, "He was naughty to the core and frightened many with his looks and pranks. His pranks used to make the girls come around the college and enter the classes."

    Sumalata Revealed How Ambi Was The ‘Ultimate Prankster’

    His wife Sumalatha had told TOI, "He hits it off with everyone. He behaves the same with equals, subordinates, the spot boy, anyone. He's gregarious, the ultimate prankster. If we shot around a pool, he'd dunk people into it. If there was a death scene, he'd dip his hands in the artificial blood and smear people with the stuff. My sister was a victim!"

    Most Read: Ambareesh Bids Goodbye Before The Release Of His Son's Debut Movie!

    Read more about: ambareesh sumalatha
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue