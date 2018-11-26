English
When Ambareesh Said That He 'Rejected' An Opportunity To Work With Amitabh Bachchan!

    The 1983 movie Chakravyuha was one among the biggest hits in the acting career of Rebel Star Ambareesh. The film had featured Ambareesh in the role of a police officer who turns into a politician later on. The movie had expanded his fan base further.

    The Kannada superhit movie was remade to Hindi as well and the remake, which was titled as Inquilab featured none other than Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

    When Ambareesh Said That He Rejected An Opportunity To Work With Amitabh Bachchan!

    Interestingly, in one of the interactions with media from the past, the Rebel Star Ambareesh had opened up that he had rejected the chance to work with Amitabh Bachchan. On a lighter note, he mentioned that he had rejected the offer because Amitabh Bachchan reaches the set sharp at 8 AM in the morning but at that time he would not have even woken up.

    At the same time, Ambareesh also showered praises on Amitabh Bachchan and mentioned that the latter is a great actor. He also added that he is nothing when compared to Amitabh Bachchan's achievements. He also added that Amitabh Bacchchan is an International figure and he would respect him always.

    Story first published: Monday, November 26, 2018, 20:30 [IST]
