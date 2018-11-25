 »   »   »  When Ambareesh Went On To Make A Mark In Other Language Film Industries As Well!

Not many frontline Kannada actors have gone on to make a mark in the other language film industries. However, Rebel Star Ambareesh belonged to the other league Kannada actors, who made his presence felt with his fabulous works in the films of other languages as well.

Ambareesh has worked in films of all the South Indian languages and apart from that, he has made his presence felt in Bollywood as well. In the year 1974, he appeared in the Bollywood movie Zahreela Insaan and portrayed the same role that he played in the original Kannada version Nagarahaavu. Even though the Hindi film wasn't a big success, his performance was much noted.

He made his presence felt in Mollywood as well with the 1983 movie Gaanam, in which he essayed the role of the protagonist. The musical film went on to become a notable venture and performance of Ambareesh was also appreciated.

Ambareesh worked in two Tamil movies and that too much before he became a lead star in Kannada cinema. The two movies that he did in Tamil were with Rajinikanth. It was the film Priya, which became a notable venture and his portrayal of the character Bharath was well-accepted.

He was also a part of the Kannada-Telugu bilingual movie Sri Manjunatha, which had hit the theatres in the year 2001.