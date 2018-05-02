 »   »   » Whisper: A Suspense Thriller Laced With A Strong Message

Stress and anger are the two biggest threats of mankind. It often happens to human beings who do not value precious moments, significant time and important people due to stress & anger and thus, lose good moments and important people in their lives. It doesn't just stop there. We would repent for our actions and suffer for the deeds in a different way.

Whisper's Concept

Woman in general, build a lot of dreams about their lives and crave for peace and happiness in general. But then, a question arises. Does the husband hear his woman out patiently or act in a spur of anger? An instant reaction during the heat of the moment would spoil the relationship and wreck one's life. Carrying a subtle message emphasizing the importance of the same, team Whisper have come up with this short flick.

The lead role suffers in guilt as he holds himself responsible for his lovable wife's death. A relationship which would have been as sweet as a nectar gets hit due to the husband's anger. Though a fictitious story, the theme could be related by any individual as it is pretty much relevant to any human being.

Cast And Crew Of Whisper

Being bankrolled by Hemadri Films Banner, the short film has been written and directed by Arvind Sethuram who has donned the lead role as well. Arvind is complimented by Sudeshna, who has played his wife while Srinivas S Pandare has played the role of a doctor. Karthik Dev has cranked the camera and Arun Vijay has rendered background music for Whisper. The background music along with the conveyed message stands as one of the highlights of the movie.

Whisper has already been released on YouTube and is in receipt of positive reviews from the audience.