 »   »   »  Yash Announces Wife Radhika's Pregnancy In The Most Epic Way Possible!

The dashing Yash is arguably one of the most popular and talented actors in the Kannada film industry today. Fondly referred to as the 'Rocking Star', he enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his good looks, charismatic personality and cool nature. Over the years, he has delivered solid performances in films such as Moodalasala and Gajakesari and found a firm footing in the industry. Now, here is some awesome news for his fans. In an exciting development, the star took to the social media and shared some good news with his well-wishers

Yash posted a sweet message and revealed that his wife and noted actress Radhika Pandit is pregnant with the couple's first child.

"I have something special to share with you...Coz...You are special to me. This December. Y.G.F (Yash is Going to be a Father.)" he wrote on Facebook.

Radhika too confirmed the good news and posted a short but sweet message.

"Ohhh!! We are three now," she wrote.

Well, this some good news and we wish the couple good luck for the future. In case you did not know, Yash and Radhika tied the knot on December 9, 2016, and began a new chapter in life. The wedding proved to be a star-studded affair and created a buzz in Sandalwood. The two first met on the sets of a TV serial and fell in love in no time. Thereafter, they dated for nearly six years before getting married.

On a related note, Yash and Radhika look good together on the big screen as well. They have worked together in films such as Moggina Manasu, Mr and Mrs Ramachari and Drama to name a few.