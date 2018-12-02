 »   »   »  Yash And Radhika Pandit Blessed With A Girl; View Photos

The dashing and handsome Yash is beyond any doubt , one of the most popular and bankable young stars in the Kannada film industry today. Fondly refered to as the 'Rocking Star', the young heartthrob enjoys an enviable fan following thanks to his awesome looks, suave personality and cool nature. During his eventful career, he has delivered terrific performances in films such as Mr And Mrs Ramachari and Gajakesari and this has helped him prove that he is a synonym for success.

Now, here is some terrific news for all you Yash fans out there. In an exciting development, the young star and his wife Radhika Pandit have been blessed with a baby girl. The bundle of joy was born on Saturday(December 1, 2018) at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

Yash and Radhika tied the knot in December 2016 after dating for a few months. Post the marriage, the actress decided to focus on her personal life and put her career on hold.

We are happy for the golden couple of Sandalwood and hope they have many more such happy moments together.

On a related note, this is a busy time for Yash. He is currently gearing up for the release KGF. The film is an action-drama and it has created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans because of its impressive trailer. It is slated to hit the screens on December 21, 2018.