English
 »   »   »  Yash's KGF Is Gearing Up To Enjoy A Blockbuster Saturday & Sunday!

Yash's KGF Is Gearing Up To Enjoy A Blockbuster Saturday & Sunday!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    KGF, the much awaited film of Yash, has finally graced the big screens today (Decemner 21, 2018). The movie which is indeed a landmark film of the Kannada film industry has opened to extremely good reviews and the audiences have lapped up this venture, which is a sure bet at the box office.

    Well, the opening day collections for KGF will definitely be huge and the figures are expected to be record-breaking ones. At the same time, KGF is gearing up to enjoy a grand weekend with record breaking collections on cards for the movie on Saturday and Sunday.

    Yashs KGF Is Gearing Up To Enjoy A Blockbuster Saturday & Sunday!

    The advance booking for the shows on Saturday and Sunday are huge. Going by the status shown on a popular booking website, many of the shows for these days are getting sold out at a fast base in Bengaluru. The case is expected to be same in other parts of the state as well. With the whole lot of positive reports that have been coming in, audiences are sure to come to the theatres in large numbers. An increase in number of the shows are also expected in most of the centres

    The Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam dubbed versions of the movie have also opened to extremely good reports and we definitely can expect the movie's collections to reach newer heights in the upcoming days. Definitely, a blockbuster weekend is on cards for this big movie.

    Read more about: kgf yash
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue