 »   »   »  Yash's KGF Is Gearing Up To Enjoy A Blockbuster Saturday & Sunday!

KGF, the much awaited film of Yash, has finally graced the big screens today (Decemner 21, 2018). The movie which is indeed a landmark film of the Kannada film industry has opened to extremely good reviews and the audiences have lapped up this venture, which is a sure bet at the box office.

Well, the opening day collections for KGF will definitely be huge and the figures are expected to be record-breaking ones. At the same time, KGF is gearing up to enjoy a grand weekend with record breaking collections on cards for the movie on Saturday and Sunday.

The advance booking for the shows on Saturday and Sunday are huge. Going by the status shown on a popular booking website, many of the shows for these days are getting sold out at a fast base in Bengaluru. The case is expected to be same in other parts of the state as well. With the whole lot of positive reports that have been coming in, audiences are sure to come to the theatres in large numbers. An increase in number of the shows are also expected in most of the centres

The Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam dubbed versions of the movie have also opened to extremely good reports and we definitely can expect the movie's collections to reach newer heights in the upcoming days. Definitely, a blockbuster weekend is on cards for this big movie.