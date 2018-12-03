 »   »   »  KGF First Single Salaam Rocky Bhai Releasing Tomorrow at 6:30 PM

The charming Yash is one of the biggest and most popular young heartthrobs in the Kannada film industry today. He enjoys an enviable fan following thanks to his raw looks, energetic personality and down-to-earth nature. During his eventful career, the 'Rocking Star' has acted in quite a few popular films and this has established him as a force to be reckoned with. At present, he is in the limelight because of his upcoming film KGF.

The action-drama has created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans thanks to its gripping trailer and grand scale. Now, it seems that the buzz surrounding the film is going to reach new heights. The makers of KGF have confirmed that the first single from the film will be released at 6:30 PM on Tuesday(December 4, 2018). The number is titled Salaam Rocky Bhai and it is likely to have a mass feel to it.

In case you did not know, KGF is a Prashanth Neel directorial and it is set in Mumbai. Besides Yash, it also has Srinidhi Shetty in the lead. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen grooving to a special number in KGF.

KGF is a magnum opus and it is set to hit the screens on December 21, 2018. It will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.