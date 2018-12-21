English
 Yash's KGF: Puneeth Rajkumar Has A Sweet Message For The 'Rocking Star'

Yash’s KGF: Puneeth Rajkumar Has A Sweet Message For The ‘Rocking Star’

    If you are a fan of the much-loved Yash then we have some awesome news in store for you. In an exciting development, a clip featuring the Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar is going viral and that too for a sweet reason. In it, Appu can be seen wishing Yash good luck for his latest release KGF, which hit the screens today(December 21, 2018) . In it, he can be also heard congratulating the 'Rocking Star' for being a part of the film and wishing him a lot of success.

    This is a sweet gesture on Puneeth's part and might create a buzz amongst the fans.

    KGF

    In case you did not know, KGF is touted to be a gangster-drama and has been directed by Prashanth Neel. The film revolves around the life of 'Rocky Bhai' and highlights his rise to power. It also features Srinidhi Shetty and Achyuth Kumar in the lead.

    Tamannaah has done a special song in KGF.

    KGF is the biggest Kannada films in the recent times and might prove to be Sandalwod's 'Baahubali' moment. The film has been released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu.

    So, have you seen KGF? Did you like it? Tell us in the space below.

    Story first published: Friday, December 21, 2018, 17:08 [IST]
