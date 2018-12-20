English
KGF: Will Tamilrockers leak The Yash Starrer On The First Day Of Release?

    The stylish Yash is arguably, one of the most popular and talented young actors in the Kannada film industry today. Fondly called the 'Rocking Star', this 34-year-old heartthrob enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his raw looks, energetic personality and bindass nature. Over the years, the star has delivered compelling performances in films such as Moodalasala and Gajakesari and this has helped him find fim footing in the industry. At present, he is in the limelight because of his upcoming release KGF. The action-drama is all set to hit the screens on December 21, 2018 and it has created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans.

    While everything seems rosy, the fact remains that some fans are worried about the film falling prey to piracy.

    Will Tamilrockers Leak KGF?

    The notorious gang Tamilrockers is infamous for leaking new releases on the first day of release U Turn, Seema Raja and Sarkar are just some of the films that suffered because of this unethical gang. Even though the gang normally targets Tamil films, it has leaked non-Tamil films such as Odiyan and Thugs Of Hindostan as well. As KGF is a big release, there are chances of it suffering the same fate.

    The Background

    A few days ago, it was rumoured that the full movie had been leaked online even before its release. And, as expected, this had ruffled a few feathers. However, the KGF team soon carified that the news was fake.
    "Tats a fake forward... We are fully equipped with anti Piracy tan working 24*7. Below s d helpline. Ppl can msg or mail this hepline when they find anything of this sort. They r 24*7 available. (sic)" he had added.

    Piracy Is Unacceptable

    KGF has been shot over a period of 5 years and against an impressive budget. It needs t have a long and good run at the box office in order to be a success. If the film does indeed get leaked, the box office collections are bound to get affected.

    About KGF

    KGF is touted to be a gangster-drama and it has been directed by Prashanth Neel. Also featuring Srinidhi Shetty and the veteran actor Achyuth Kumar in the key roles, the film revolves around the exploits of the revered ‘Rocky Bhai' and boasts of several hard-hitting moments. It will be released in Kannada, Tamil Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

