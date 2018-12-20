 »   »   »  KGF: Will Tamilrockers leak The Yash Starrer On The First Day Of Release?

Will Tamilrockers Leak KGF?

The notorious gang Tamilrockers is infamous for leaking new releases on the first day of release U Turn, Seema Raja and Sarkar are just some of the films that suffered because of this unethical gang. Even though the gang normally targets Tamil films, it has leaked non-Tamil films such as Odiyan and Thugs Of Hindostan as well. As KGF is a big release, there are chances of it suffering the same fate.

The Background

A few days ago, it was rumoured that the full movie had been leaked online even before its release. And, as expected, this had ruffled a few feathers. However, the KGF team soon carified that the news was fake.

"Tats a fake forward... We are fully equipped with anti Piracy tan working 24*7. Below s d helpline. Ppl can msg or mail this hepline when they find anything of this sort. They r 24*7 available. (sic)" he had added.

Piracy Is Unacceptable

KGF has been shot over a period of 5 years and against an impressive budget. It needs t have a long and good run at the box office in order to be a success. If the film does indeed get leaked, the box office collections are bound to get affected.

About KGF

KGF is touted to be a gangster-drama and it has been directed by Prashanth Neel. Also featuring Srinidhi Shetty and the veteran actor Achyuth Kumar in the key roles, the film revolves around the exploits of the revered ‘Rocky Bhai' and boasts of several hard-hitting moments. It will be released in Kannada, Tamil Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.