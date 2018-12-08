 »   »   »  Yash Starrer KGF: Chapter 1 Gets U/A Certificate From Censor Board!

KGF will be making a smashing entry to the theatres on December 21, 2018. It is one such movie that has gained the attention of the Indian movie lovers irrespective of the language barriers. The Yash starrer will be also making a release in other languages like Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu etc.

Now, according to the latest reports that have come in, the censoring procedures of KGF Kannada version have been completed. Popular trade analyst Ramesh Bala has sent out the information regarding the same through his Twitter account. According to the tweet, the film has bagged a U/A certificate from the censor board. The tweet also adds that the film hasn't received any cuts.

Well, KGF is expected to be a milestone movie in the history of Kannada cinema and the film is rightly expected to break all the box office records. Most recently, the makers of KGF had come up with a new trailer of the movie, which has further increased the expectations on the movie. KGF has been planned as a two part series and it would be the first part that will be hitting the screens this month.

KGF has been directed by Prasanth Neel. Apart from Yash, KGF also features actors like Srinidhi Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Anant Nag etc., in important roles.