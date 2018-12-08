English
 »   »   »  Yash Starrer KGF: Chapter 1 Gets U/A Certificate From Censor Board!

Yash Starrer KGF: Chapter 1 Gets U/A Certificate From Censor Board!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    KGF will be making a smashing entry to the theatres on December 21, 2018. It is one such movie that has gained the attention of the Indian movie lovers irrespective of the language barriers. The Yash starrer will be also making a release in other languages like Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu etc.

    Now, according to the latest reports that have come in, the censoring procedures of KGF Kannada version have been completed. Popular trade analyst Ramesh Bala has sent out the information regarding the same through his Twitter account. According to the tweet, the film has bagged a U/A certificate from the censor board. The tweet also adds that the film hasn't received any cuts.

    Yash Starrer KGF: Chapter 1 Gets U/A Certificate From Censor Board!

    Well, KGF is expected to be a milestone movie in the history of Kannada cinema and the film is rightly expected to break all the box office records. Most recently, the makers of KGF had come up with a new trailer of the movie, which has further increased the expectations on the movie. KGF has been planned as a two part series and it would be the first part that will be hitting the screens this month.

    KGF has been directed by Prasanth Neel. Apart from Yash, KGF also features actors like Srinidhi Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Anant Nag etc., in important roles.

    Read more about: yash kgf
    Story first published: Saturday, December 8, 2018, 17:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 8, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue