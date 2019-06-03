English
    5 Reasons Why Rashmika Mandanna Is A Superstar! Here’s How She’s Rising Above Other Southern Actress

    By
    |

    Name any Southern film industry and there is a mention of this Kodava beauty. Just within a span of three years, Rashmika Mandanna has grown to one of the top actresses of South. Why only South? Apparently, she's even received offers to work under reputed directors in Bollywood. Literally, she has become a household name and has a huge fan following belonging from all age groups. Though there are many as attractive and talented actresses in the Southern film industry, here are the 5 reasons that make Rashmika Mandanna a superstar.

    Simplicity

    Often fans are lured by simplicity of their favorite actors. While many actresses care tad bit too much about the much prevalent beauty standards. Meanwhile, Rashmika has never shied away from flaunting her simplicity. Be it for a dance in the rain or a no-makeup selfie, Rashmika rocks it all.

    Makes Time For Her Fans

    It so happens that when you witness fame, everything below that seems unimportant. But, Rashmika never forgets her fans and always addresses their voice. She is one such celebrity who often interacts with her fans and constantly thanks them for all the support.

    Family Before All

    Rashmika is undoubtedly, one of the busiest stars. She's simultaneously working in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films. But, that doesn't stop her from spending time with her family, Rashmika loves being with her family and she often shares a few special moments with them on her social media.

    Unaffected By Negativity

    It is common for every superstar to be subjected to a lot of negativity. Similarly, Rashmika has also been targeted several times for her choice of scenes in film like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. But, she doesn't let any of that come in her way as she continues to slay like a queen.

    Eternally Grateful

    Rashmika has told in couple of interviews that she believes we are all humans before anything else. The everything in her life. This alone come across inspiring to hundreds and thousands of her young fans.

    Amar Movie Review: Live Updates On Abhishek Ambareesh's Sandalwood Debut Film!

    Can you think of more reasons that make Rashmika the queen of Southern film industry? Let us know in the comments below!

    Read more about: rashmika mandanna dear comrade
