96 Actress Bhavana Says Meeting Ex-boyfriend Is A Beautiful Memory; Talks About Unconditional Love!

Southern actress Bhavana has featured in multiple genres and many language films. She is currently working on 96, with Golden Star Ganesh. The actress spoke to Times Of India in a recent interview, during which she says that meeting ex-boyfriend is a beautiful memory. She has also spoken about unconditional love in length. As an answer to one of the questions, Bhavana said, "I have been lucky, because I have never had a bitter experience of love."

When asked if she can still remain friends with an ex-lover, she responded, "Yes, why not? When love is pure and unconditional, it is possible. I have had my share of relationships, and have experienced love and failure. And these are all good memories that I cherish. Exes can be friends. We are all practical people who know that what's happened, is done."

"When you bump into your ex, it doesn't have to be awkward, because there is still a camaraderie between people. I treat it as a beautiful memory or an episode in life. Yes, you may feel a tinge of sweet pain when you meet the person, but there doesn't have to be anything negative. For me, love is precious. I believe that if you love a person, then that love will be there. That's why it is called unconditional," she further added.

Apparently, Bhavana's past hasn't ever bothered her Talking about this she said, "There was no bumping into each other, but after many years apart, we did talk it out. That part of love was really beautiful, because it was purely platonic. There was no finger pointing, and we spoke as regular human beings. I have been lucky, because I have never had a bitter experience of love."