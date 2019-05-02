99 Twitter Review: Ganesh's Film Opens To Great Response! The Film Is Setting Box Office On 'Fire'
Golden Star Ganesh and Bhavana's 99 released across theatres in Karnataka yesterday. The morning show was unexpectedly called off due to technical issues. However, the movie opened to a great response in the afternoon shows. While fans can't stop praising Ganesh's acting, music lovers are going gaga over the beautiful songs incorporated in the film. Going by what the audience has to say, 99 seems to be setting box office on fire. 99 is a remake of the Tamil film 96. If you're planning on watching this film, you have to read what Twitterati has to say!
@Shankar_DBoss
"Super Movie @Official_Ganesh Acting Osm..Bavana Acting Awesome Matte Nodabeku anta annusutte..#99MovieReview" - (sic)
@GaneshFansTeam
"Best Romantic Drama Movie & also One of the Best Movie in thiz Year 2019. Repeatedly Watchable in Theaters with Families and Friends. Worthy Attempt & Worthy Watching. Don't Miss It. #Ratings = 466/500.#Percentage = 92%.#99MovieReview..@Official_Ganesh @preethamgubbi" - (sic)
@sathyar23
"#99movie finally released, #GoldenStar #Ganesh Superb Acting. Classy First Half" - (sic)
@MoviesouthIndia
"Superb reviews all over..After a delayed Morning start Box office is getting into fire mode by evening and night shows..Grand come back by #Bhavana and Golden star #Ganesh" - (sic)
@sathyar23
"#99Movie Has Worked Well To Kannada Audience. #GoldenStarGanesh #Bhavana brilliant acting #Arjunjanya Score very touching" - (sic)
