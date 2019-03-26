A Big Secret About Ambareesh's Funeral Revealed By Muniratna; Sumalatha's Rival Nikhil Involved!

Nikhil Suggested The Place For Funeral

We don't know whether it's a tactic for the elections or Muniratna is being truthful. He's issued a statement saying, "Nikhil Kumar is the one who suggested the place for Ambareesh's funeral. I swear this is the truth."

He Alone Is Enough For Mandya

"Nikhil Kumar alone is enough to take care of Mandya. Nobody else is needed. Kindly vote and make him win," said Muniratna, making it clear that he isn't supporting Sumalatha Ambareesh. It is quite a shocker as he was close to the Rebel Star.

Did Muniratna Backstab Sumalatha?

Not only is Muniratna closely associated with the Ambareesh family, but he's also related to producer Rockline Venkatesh. Therefore, it was assumed that he would be extending his support to Sumalatha. But, he's chosen to support Nikhil Kumar being loyal to Congress.

This Might Affect Kurukshetra

At present, Kurukshetra is one of the most talked about films of Sandalwood. While the lead actor Darshan is supporting Sumalatha, the producer is with Nikhil Kumar. Everybody is now wondering if the rivalry from elections will have an impact on the film. We need to wait and watch.