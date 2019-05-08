Abhishek Ambareesh's Debut Film Amar Has A Surprise For The Fans

Rebel Star Ambareesh's son Abhishek is all set to make his Sandalwood debut with Amar. The film stars Tanya Hope in the female lead. The trailer of the film was launched on the occasion of Valentine's Day, which became a YouTube sensation immediately! As the fans are counting days to watch Junior Ambareesh entertain them, we have learned that the film has a surprise for you. Three songs from the film have been released and the fourth song is what holds the surprise!

While the first three songs consist of lyrics in Kannada, the fourth song is made in Kodava language. This already sounds exciting. Also, the fact a part of the film was shot in Coorg, makes it better. Amar was shot in various locations across India and abroad.

The trailer of Amar has already garnered over 10 lakh views on YouTube. Fans who seem to be impressed upon watching Abhishek set the screen ablaze, took to the comment section to praise the new star. And, one can say that Abhishek's representation in the trailer has kept up to the audience's expectation.

Darshan will also be seen in a cameo in Amar, which is only getting the fans excited by the day. The film is expected to hit theatres by the end of May, 2019.