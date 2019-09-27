Abhishek Ambareesh Draws Inspiration From Yash & Darshan; Shares Heartfelt Message On Social Media

Son of Rebel Star Ambareesh, Abhishek Ambareesh took to social media to share a heartfelt message with his fans. Following Yash and Darshan's path, the young actor has decided not to celebrate his birthday this year, owing to his father's demise. The actor who turns 26 on October 3, has requested fans to not host grand celebrations on the occasion. He has also asked them to plant trees instead, remembering his late father, which he believes is the best way to convey their wishes.

The long note read, "I have a little request. You've shown as much love for as you did for my father. And helped me grown. Since the time I was a kid, you've travelled from different regions to see me and share your blessing on my birthday. Me and my family will always be grateful for your support.

But, since my father passed away this year, I will not be celebrating my birthday. I rather request you all to plants trees in his name in your respective villages or other my residence in Bengaluru. This way, his memories will remain with us forever." - (sic)

Abhishek has even mentioned that Kannada actors Yash and Darshan inspired him to do so. Several celebrities chose not to celebrate their birthday this year as they are still mourning the loss of the legendary actor.

Meanwhile, a few other actors such as Upendra and Aindrita Ray also celebrated their birthdays by planting trees. The actress visited a school in Bengaluru and planted many saplings around the premises with the help of the students.

On the professional end, Abhishek is preparing for his next project. His debut film Amar helped him establish himself in the industry by opening to a good response. We need to wait and watch if he can carry forward his father's legacy.