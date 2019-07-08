Abhishek Ambareesh Isn't Interested In Politics; 'I Want To Make My Mark In The Film Industry'

Abhishek Ambareesh recently made his debut in Sandalwood with Amar. The movie received mixed reviews, but Ambareesh's fans were happy to watch his son carry forward his legacy. Besides focusing on his film, Abhishek was also seen actively involved in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. His mother Sumalatha, contested as an independent candidate from Mandya and became an MP winning against Nikhil Kumar. But, unlike his parents, Abhishek isn't interested in politics. He says he wants to make a mark in the film industry!

He told TOI, "I am only a fledging actor. Leading people is a quality you develop as you grow. And in any case, it is the people who will decide whether you are fit to lead them. It is not up to an individual to decide."

He also emphasised on the fact that his only focus is films for now. "Right now, all I can say is that my film, Amar, is my first step in my cinematic journey. Before I decide on doing anything else, I want to make my mark in the film industry," the actor said.

For the uninitiated, Abhishek perused his degree in Political Science. When asked if he chose the subject only because his father was in politics, Abhishek clarified that it was done out of his interest and neither of his parents influenced his decision.

In the same interview, he also revealed that his mother wanted him to undergo an audition before signing Amar, but his father Ambareesh felt that it wasn't needed. The senior actor told his son to just stay confident before the camera and fellow actors. However, Abhishek took 52 takes to get his first scene right in Amar.

Abhishek hasn't spoken about his forthcoming projects yet. But fans are eagerly waiting to know what this young actor has to offer them next.