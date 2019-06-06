Abhishek Ambareesh Reacts To Amar's Negative Reviews; Yash Consoled Him Over Phone Saying THIS!

Abhishek Reacts To Amar's Reviews

Upon being asked about the same, the lead actor Abhishek went on defend his film as he reacted to the negative reviews it has garnered. He also revealed that Yash consoled him over the phone by comparing Amar with KGF.

Yash Consoled Him

"Yash called and spoke to me about Amar's reviews. He even discussed about the film with many critics ad experts. He later told me that even KGF received negative reviews. But, its box office record have proved its ability as a successful film. If KFG itself was criticised, who are we before that?" said Abhishek.

Mandya People Loved Amar!

He further added, "I am Mandya's child. The people from there enjoyed watching my film. IT was a scene of celebration through the film. People of Mandya are like family to me. They are in fact encouraging me to make more films. They are very optimistic about my career."

Success Is Beyond Expectations

Abhishek seems content with Amar's performance. He said, when a movie is praised, it stays between a small bunch of people, but when it's trashed, hundreds of people are involved. "So we wouldn't really be bothered by a few negative reviews."