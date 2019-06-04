Abhishek Ambareesh Reveals Girls Rejected Him For Nikhil Kumar! 'They Think I'm His Bodyguard'

How Many Girls Has Nikhil Dated?

Since Abhishek and Nikhil have been close friends for years, they didn't shy away from talking about their love lives. However, when asked how many girls have proposed to Nikhil, Abhishek said, "I'll you the truth. Whoever I think of dating, leaves as soon as they see Nikhil next to me. They think I'm his bodyguard."

Abhishek Reveals Nikhil's Secrets

"He's a very innocent, dedicated and hard working boy. He's the gentleman of the Kannada film industry," said Abhishek. When the Amar actor was asked to specifically reveal the naughty side of Nikhil's, he surprised everyone saying, "There isn't anything naughty about him."

'Ambareesh Is A Father Figure To Me'

Nikhil also said that he and Abhishek have been friends since childhood. He shared his reminiscence of his days with the Rebel Star. "Ambareesh anna will always remain a father figure to me," said the Seetharama Kalyana actor.

They Have Overlooked The Issues

It came across as a shocker when Nikhil Kumar announced that he would contesting opposite Sumalatha. The situation took a bitter turn when the two parties began campaigning vigorously, which eventually turned into a verbal brawl.