English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Abhishek Ambareesh Reveals Girls Rejected Him For Nikhil Kumar! 'They Think I'm His Bodyguard'

    By
    |

    We witnessed a lot of mockery being exchanged between Ambareesh and Kumaraswamy's family during the Mandya Lok Sabha elections that commenced recently. But, these two families have shared a warm relationship for years. Just a few months before the elections, Nikhil Kumar had appeared on a chat show, during which he caught up with Abhishek over a call. While teasing each other about their dating lives, Ambareesh's son revealed that girls he likes rejected him for Nikhil Kumar! Apparently, they always thought Abhishek was Nikhil's bodyguard.

    How Many Girls Has Nikhil Dated?

    Since Abhishek and Nikhil have been close friends for years, they didn't shy away from talking about their love lives. However, when asked how many girls have proposed to Nikhil, Abhishek said, "I'll you the truth. Whoever I think of dating, leaves as soon as they see Nikhil next to me. They think I'm his bodyguard."

    Abhishek Reveals Nikhil's Secrets

    "He's a very innocent, dedicated and hard working boy. He's the gentleman of the Kannada film industry," said Abhishek. When the Amar actor was asked to specifically reveal the naughty side of Nikhil's, he surprised everyone saying, "There isn't anything naughty about him."

    'Ambareesh Is A Father Figure To Me'

    Nikhil also said that he and Abhishek have been friends since childhood. He shared his reminiscence of his days with the Rebel Star. "Ambareesh anna will always remain a father figure to me," said the Seetharama Kalyana actor.

    They Have Overlooked The Issues

    It came across as a shocker when Nikhil Kumar announced that he would contesting opposite Sumalatha. The situation took a bitter turn when the two parties began campaigning vigorously, which eventually turned into a verbal brawl.

    However, when the election results were announced, Nikhil took to his social media to congratulate Sumalatha Ambareesh on her victory, he used the same platform to wish Abhishek luck for his latest film Amar.

    Highest Paid Kannada Actresses: Not Radhika Or Rashmika, But THIS Actress Earns The Most!

    More NIKHIL KUMAR News

    Read more about: abhishek ambareesh nikhil kumar
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 11:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 4, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue