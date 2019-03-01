Abhishek Ambareesh Went Through Hell While Shooting For Amar Due To Something The Director Did!

Today has been a big day not only for Challenging Star Darshan, but Sandalwood's newbie Abhishek,too. Son of late actor Dr Ambareesh is all set to enter the Kannada Film industry with his debut film Amar. Today, the trailer of the film was showcased during the screening of Yajamana. Darshan, who considers Ambi his family, was more than honored to help his brother by promoting his movie. However, working in his first film wasn't that easy for Amar. Apparently, Abhishek Ambareesh went through hell while shooting for Abhishek due to something the director did!

The director Nagashekar told Chitraloka, "In his first film itself, I've put Abhishek Ambareesh through hell. He put before him a lot of difficulties. He overcame all the difficulties and prove himself". Reportedly, the film was shot for 20 days in a row in Madikeri. This was only a few days before the natural disaster occurred. The team shot in the pouring rain.

The audience will thus get to see the region before the calamity. Nearly for a month, Abhishek and Tanya Hope shot their scenes while getting drenched in the rain. The director said, this alone proves their dedications towards the film. Also, there is a lot of expectations from the film as it is Ambareesh's son's first film.

The trailer of Amar has also garnered over 19 lakh views on YouTube. Fans who seem to be impressed upon watching Abhishek set the screen ablaze, took to the comment section to praise the new star. And, one can say that Abhishek's representation in the trailer has kept up to the audience's expectation.