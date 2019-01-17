English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Abhishek Says Life Has Turned Around After Father's Death; 'Darshan Wasn't Scared To Face Ambarish'!

    By
    |

    The newbie and son of the veteran actor Ambarish, is all set to make his Sandalwood debut. Abhishek, who is currently working on his forthcoming film Amar took the time off to speak to First News. During the interview, remembering the late actor, Abhishek said that life has turned for him and mother Sumalatha after his father's death. He said not a day gone by when he hasn't remembered his beloved appaji. While talking about the experience from his first film, Abhishek revealed an inside secret about Ambarish and Darshan's relationship. Apparently, the challenging star didn't fear facing Ambarish.

    Only Darshan Could Look In Ambi's Eye

    Ambi was always known for being extremely short tempered. And the reputation he held always made people fear facing him. However, Abhishek revealed that only Darshan had the guts to look into his father's eye while shooting for one of their first films. When Ambi asked Darshan how he could be confident before him, the challenging star said, "Appaji, once the cameras roll, we are all just actors".

    Darshan & Ambi's Inside Secret

    Challenging star Darshan has always been considered a son to Ambarish. The Yajamana actor has also played cameo in Amar and featured in a song. Apparently, Ambarish first noticed Darshan's ability as an actor when he saw his shoot for Amar. Abhishek said that his father was highly impressed with Darshan's dedication towards acting, his walking style and mannerism.

    Abhishek Appointed Secret Agents

    Apparently, Abhi was always curious to know what his father ad to say about his acting skills. So he appointed some of his close friends to act as secret agents. They would watch Ambi's reaction to Abhishek's acting and then inform him. Abhishek said that his father has watched the entire first half of his forthcoming film Amar, and was ecstatic about son's work!

    Life After Ambi's Demise

    Abhishek and Ambarish always treated each other as friends. The young actor talking about his father's loss said that he and his mother Sumalatha are still not able to digest the fact that he is no more. Abhishek has placed a photo of Ambi on the sets of his movie and wouldn't start shooting without praying to him. He also said that life for him and Sumalatha has turned after Ambi passed away.

    MOST READ : Anu Prabhakar Shares First Pictures Of Her Baby Girl; You Ought To See Hers & Raghu's Bundle Of Joy!

    Read more about: darshan Ambarish amar
    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 10:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 17, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue