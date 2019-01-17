Abhishek Says Life Has Turned Around After Father's Death; 'Darshan Wasn't Scared To Face Ambarish'!
The newbie and son of the veteran actor Ambarish, is all set to make his Sandalwood debut. Abhishek, who is currently working on his forthcoming film Amar took the time off to speak to First News. During the interview, remembering the late actor, Abhishek said that life has turned for him and mother Sumalatha after his father's death. He said not a day gone by when he hasn't remembered his beloved appaji. While talking about the experience from his first film, Abhishek revealed an inside secret about Ambarish and Darshan's relationship. Apparently, the challenging star didn't fear facing Ambarish.
Only Darshan Could Look In Ambi's Eye
Ambi was always known for being extremely short tempered. And the reputation he held always made people fear facing him. However, Abhishek revealed that only Darshan had the guts to look into his father's eye while shooting for one of their first films. When Ambi asked Darshan how he could be confident before him, the challenging star said, "Appaji, once the cameras roll, we are all just actors".
Darshan & Ambi's Inside Secret
Challenging star Darshan has always been considered a son to Ambarish. The Yajamana actor has also played cameo in Amar and featured in a song. Apparently, Ambarish first noticed Darshan's ability as an actor when he saw his shoot for Amar. Abhishek said that his father was highly impressed with Darshan's dedication towards acting, his walking style and mannerism.
Abhishek Appointed Secret Agents
Apparently, Abhi was always curious to know what his father ad to say about his acting skills. So he appointed some of his close friends to act as secret agents. They would watch Ambi's reaction to Abhishek's acting and then inform him. Abhishek said that his father has watched the entire first half of his forthcoming film Amar, and was ecstatic about son's work!
Life After Ambi's Demise
Abhishek and Ambarish always treated each other as friends. The young actor talking about his father's loss said that he and his mother Sumalatha are still not able to digest the fact that he is no more. Abhishek has placed a photo of Ambi on the sets of his movie and wouldn't start shooting without praying to him. He also said that life for him and Sumalatha has turned after Ambi passed away.
MOST READ : Anu Prabhakar Shares First Pictures Of Her Baby Girl; You Ought To See Hers & Raghu's Bundle Of Joy!