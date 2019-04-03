English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Abhishek's Debut Film Amar To Be Released On The Occasion Of Rebel Star's Ambareesh's Birthday

    By
    |

    Rebel Star Ambareesh's son Abhishek is making his Sandalwood debut with Amar. The first teaser of the film which released a while ago was an instant hit among the fans. Abhishek clearly stole the limelight with his lover boy looks and father's dialogue, 'No way, chance e illa'. Here's some good news for the fans. According to First News Kannada reports, Amar will release on May 29, 2019, on the occasion of Rebel Star Ambareesh's birthday.

    Amar To Be Released On Ambareeshs Birthday

    Amar's trailer has already garnered over two million views on YouTube. Fans who seem to be impressed upon watching Abhishek set the screen ablaze, took to the comment section to praise the new star. And, one can say that Abhishek's representation in the trailer has kept up to the audience's expectation. Darshan will also be seen in a cameo in Amar. Tanya Hope is playing the female lead in the film. Abhishek and Tanya's pairing has already grabbed a lot of attention.

    MOST READ : Will Kavacha Boost Shivrajkumar's Career After The Villain's Let Down? Here's What You Can Expect

    Abhishek is currently busy campaigning for his mother Sumalatha, who is contesting as an independent candidate from Mandya. Sandalwood actors Darshan and Yash are also actively campaigning for the actress.

    Read more about: amar abhishek ambareesh sumalatha
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 16:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 3, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue