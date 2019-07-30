English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Adheera’s Face Tattoo In KGF Chapter 2 Reveals Something Important! Sanjay Dutt’s Ink Decoded

    By
    |

    Yesterday, on the occasion of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's birthday, his first look from KGF Chapter 2 was revealed. The actor looks every bit terrifying, keeping up to fans' expectations. What highlights his first look the most is the ink on the face. Adheera's face tattoo has been discussed a lot on the internet and everybody wants to know if the words give away any hint regarding the film. After a lot of searching, we have decoded it and here's what Sanjay Dutt's face tattoo in KGF Chapter 2 means!

    Adheera’s Face Tattoo In KGF Chapter 2 Reveals This!

    The tattoo on Adheera's face consists of a few words in Sanskrit. The fact that the KGF makers have always wanted to keep things edgy, justifies the words inked on Sanjay Dutt's face. The words, when loosely translated into English mean, "The battle will lead a result."

    This clearly means that KGF Chapter 2 is going to showcase a major battle between its important characters. Since Yash is playing the protagonist and Sanjay Dutt, the infamous villain, we can expect a face-off between these two stars on-screen.

    Since KGF Chapter 1 left us hanging with several unanswered questions, we can quite assume that Adheera's tattoo refers to one of the many assumed conclusions. Will Rocky Bhai be able to conquer the world? Or, will a stranger opposite force bring him down? Only time can answer these questions.

    KGF director Prashanth Neel, through a post, said that it is his dream come true to work with Sanjay Dutt. The filmmaker shared the actor's first look from the sequel and wrote, "Rise from the ashes!!! Dream to work with THE khalnayak!Presenting to you #Motherofallcollisions.Happy Birthday @duttsanjay #SanjayDuttAsAdheera..#kgfchapter2🎬#bestestteameverr.@karthik_basrur_art thank u once again for a masterpiece👏" - (sic)"

    Here's How KGF Chapter 2's Latest Sets Look! View Exclusive Picture From Yash's Upcoming Film

    What character from KGF Chapter 2 are you expecting the makers to reveal next? Let us know in the comments below!

    More SANJAY DUTT News

    Read more about: sanjay dutt kgf kgf chapter 2 yash
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue