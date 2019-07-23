English
    Aditi Prabhudeva: ‘I Was Misguided And Misled During My Initial Days In The Industry’

    Sinnga is Sandalwood's upcoming action-drama film, starring Chiranjeevi Sarja and Aditi Prabhudeva in the lead. Ahead of its release, Aditi spoke to Time of India in length about her experience of working in the movie. During which, she revealed that she was misguided and misled during her initial days in the industry. She also said that the television show Nagakannike acted as a huge learning lesson for her.

    Aditi Prabhudeva Says She Was Misled In The Industry

    Similar to many actors that enter the industry with a lot of dreams, Aditi had her set of expectations too. However, she wasn't spared from going facing the bitter side of the glam world. The actress said, "I was misguided and misled during my initial days in the industry. Being a part of the TV show - Nagakannike - proved to be a huge learning for me. I have always been strong when making decisions, and I think I have my mother to thank for that."

    "When I moved from TV to films, my only goal was to be known as a performer. So the kind of films I choose are ones that give me a platform to perform. I feel god blesses those who work hard. I am indeed lucky to be looking forward to playing a host of good roles in my upcoming films. I play a Muslim girl in Totapuri, a rape victim in Ranganayaki, a rugged character in Bramhachari and a hyper-ac tive one in Gaalipata 2," she further added.

    Maja Talkies' Shwetha Chengappa Announces Pregnancy! Ready To Play Mother In Real-life

    Talking about playing a village girl in Sinnga, she said "Actually, I loved how much I could relate to Geetha. I grew up and did most of my schooling in a small town. The 20 days I shot at those locations were amazing. I climbed tamarind trees, played traditional boards games and enjoyed many cups of nore halu."

