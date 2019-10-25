    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Aditi Prabhudeva On Playing A Sexual Abuse Victim In Ranganayaki; 'It Was Emotionally Draining'

      Sandalwood actress Aditi Prabhudeva is known for her glamourous roles. When she was offered a chance to play the lead in the upcoming film Ranganayaki, the actress sat down with her father to hear the first draft of the script. From then on, her perception of the much-prevalent issue of sexual abuse altered. Aditi, who was once nervous about hearing news regarding sexual abuse and violence, was left in tears when Ranganayaki's director Dayal Padmanabhan concluded the narration. She said being a part of an intense subject was emotionally draining.

      She Wanted To Be Noticed As An Actress

      She Wanted To Be Noticed As An Actress

      Although Aditi has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry as a glamorous actress, she wanted to be recognised as an artist. She told The Times of India, "As an artiste, I knew I would be noticed as a performer. There is no dearth for roles that only require me to be my glamourous best. But finding one that requires you to give life to a character and ends up giving you immense job satisfaction is not easy. I got that with Ranganayaki." (sic)

      Aditi Was Emotionally Drained

      Aditi Was Emotionally Drained

      Aditi's role revolves around a music teacher who is a victim of sexual abuse. The story mainly focuses on her life as a victim and how she deals with it. For an emotional Aditi, sporting this intense role was draining. But. It helped her acknowledge the existence of such crimes.

      She Further Added...

      She Further Added...

      "Also, no matter what society says, it is not something to be ashamed of, or worth taking your life for. I had to play a character, whose experience is something I have not faced even indirectly."

      Ranganayaki Has A Powerful Message

      Ranganayaki Has A Powerful Message

      Unlike many films that only focus on sexual violence and its impact on the victim, Ranganayaki throws light on the ways a victim can fight back by guiding them on leading a life even after being subjected to the heinous crime.

