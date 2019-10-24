After KGF, Kurukshetra & Pailwaan, Dandupalya 4 To Set Record By Releasing In 10 Languages!

In 2012, Srinivas Raju's Dandupalya became the talk of the town by showcasing the heinous crimes by the notorious gang of the same name on-screen. The crime-film went on to become the highest-grossing Kannada film at the time, witnessing over 100 days of run at multiple centres. The makers eventually created two more instalments, which released in 2017. Now, the latest offering Dandupalya 4 is preparing for its release in 10 languages, setting a record following KGF, Kurukshetra and, Pailwaan!

Dandupalya 4 is hitting theatres on November 1. It is releasing across 400 screens in Telugu and around 300 in Kannada. It is the first Kannada film to be screened across 400 theatres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regions. The makers are planning to release it in Tamil by the end of November, across 300 screens, and 100 in Kerala. They have scheduled the rest of the releases in other languages for January 2020.

Dandupalya 4 sees Kannada actress Suman Ranganath in the lead. The story revolves around the crimes committed by the infamous Dandupalya gang, including rape, murders and, robbery. The first trailer will be launched tomorrow (October 25, 2019).

Being one-of-its-kind, Dandupalya was a massive hit at the box office. The original film was made on a budget of Rs 3 crore, and collected around Rs 40 crore. Mungaru Male fame Pooja Gandhi and Raghu Mukherjee played the leads in the first part.

When the creators of the film announced a sequel to Dandupalya, the 11 real-life members of the gang, who were at the time serving their sentence in Hindala jail before being sent to the gallows, stated that they were against the release of the sequel as it would tarnish their reputation.

