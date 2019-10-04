After Pailwaan, Sudeep Turns Boxer Again! But This Time, For A Different Reason

After mesmerising audiences with his near-perfect wrestling and boxing skills in Pailwaan, Sudeep is yet again donning a similar avatar. The Kannada actor who is all set to return to the small screen with a new season of Bigg Boss, was seen as a boxer in the latest promo. The viral video has gotten fans excited, who just can't wait to know what Season 7 of their favourite reality show has to offer. As per the latest reports, Bigg Boss Kannada 7 is expected to air from October 13, 2019.

Unlike previous seasons, the new installment will follow a celebrity-only format. Although a few have expressed disappointment in the makers' choice to eliminate commoners, the producers feel the new format will help them garner more TRPs.

Ever since the new season was announced, several prominent names have been circulating on the internet. Ragini Dwivedi, Sharmiela Mandre, Kuri Prathap and, Neha Patil are among the 15 celebrities expected to appear on the show. However, the final list of contestants will only be revealed when the show premières.

Meanwhile, host Sudeep is busy with several projects in hand. He's currently in Poland shooting for Kotigobba 3.The Pailwaan actor has simultaneously collaborated with Bollywood actor Salman Khan for Dabangg 3. His Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha released recently, in which he his play a pivotal role.

His latest release Pailwaan opened to a great response. However, it incurred a huge loss by falling prey to piracy on the day of the release. Although his fans and well-wishers were furious with the mishap caused by the issue, the actor seems to have dealt with it reasonably. He recently teased fans, indicating Pailwaan's sequel with a tweet.

Are you excited to watch Sudeep grace television again? Let us know in the comments below!