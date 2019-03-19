After Puneeth Rajkumar,Shivrajkumar Buys Car Worth 1 Crore For Wife! Are Rajkumar Brothers Competing

A Car Worth A Crore

The Villain actor is already an owner of many cars. And now, he's added another to the list by purchasing a luxury car. On the occasion of brother Puneeth Rajkumar's birthday, Shivrajkumar bought Volvo 90, which is worth Rs 1 crore!

A Gift For His Wife

Shivanna has bought this car as a present for his beloved wife Geetha. In the above pictures, he and Geetha are seen worshiping the car, which a tradition. He was even spotted going on a ride in his new vehicle. It is said that Shivanna is the first one to own Volvo 90 in India!

Shivanna's Car Collection

The actor owns a range of cars. According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, he has a Fortuner, two Innovas and two Nissan Tiidas. And now, Volvo 90 has also become a part of this extended collection.

Appu & Shivanna Competing?

Only a few days ago, Puneeth Rajkumar gifted his wife a Lamborghini, worth Rs 3 crore. Is it only us or do you feel that Rajkumar brothers are competing with each other? Let us know in the comments below what you feel about Rajkumar family's craze for fancy cars!