    After Rachita Ram, Another Actress Says She Worked In I Love You For Upendra! Was Taken Aback

    By
    |

    Sandalwood actor Upendra is returning after a hiatus with his romantic flick I Love You, which is all set to release this Friday. As the movie is nearing the D day, it is grabbing a lot of attention for uncalled reasons. Recently, Upendra's wife Priyanka expressed disappointment in the lead actress Rachita Ram for saying Upendra directed the song with bold scenes. She also said that she chose to do the film only for Upendra. And now, another actress has said that she worked in I Love You only because of Upendra.

    Sonu Gowda Chose The Film For Uppi

    While talking to TOI, the other lead actress of I Love You said, "I have never worked with him before and was looking forward to an opportunity. Generally, Upendra films tend to have strong, bold female characters."

    She Expected Bold Scenes

    "I was expecting something like that for me. But once I got the script I wondered if I could pull it off, because she is rather innocent," she further added. Sonu Gowda's role in the film was maintained as a secret for a long time.

    She Was Taken Aback

    The actress however did not know that she wouldn't appear on the poster or trailer. Talking about she said, "Initially, I was a bit taken aback, because I didn't know when I would ever get another chance to work with Upendra and wanted to be on the poster. But then, as I began shooting for the film I realised that what mattered was not whether I am in the trailer or a poster."

    Finding Deeper Meaning Of Love

    The actress described the film as, " I Love You, is a love story, no doubt, but it also an exploration of the emotion, primarily from the point of view of Upendra's character, who starts off believing that it is all about lust and nothing more. How he comes to understand the deeper meaning of love and the respect one needs to give a partner, forms the crux of the story and my character plays an important part in getting him there."

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 17:02 [IST]
