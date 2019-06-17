Agnisakshi's Sannidhi Aka Vaishnavi Gowda To Quit The Show After Vijay Suriya Left? Hints Dropped

Agnisakshi has been one of the longest running shows of Kannada television. It's been entertaining fans for over half a decade now. Lately, speculations are making rounds that the show is coming to an end. However, the makers haven't paid heed to such reports. But, a few changes occurring on the show has left the viewers puzzled. Last week, the lead actor Vijay Suriya aka Siddharth announced that he was leaving the show for good. Will the lead actress Vaishnavi Gowda quit Agnisakshi too? Here are a few hints that join the dots!

Vijay Suriya's five-year contract came to an end, and the actor chose to focus more on his personal life henceforth. But, after his exit, everybody is eager to know about Sannidhi's fate. According to the plot, Siddharth is flying away to Australia on a business trip.

In one of the last few conversations Siddharth has with Sannidhi, he says he will bring her with him to Autralia soon. Fans are now confused as to what might happen to Vaishnavi Gowda's character. Will she fly abroad with her husband leaving this life behind? Or will she choose to stay?

Meanwhile, we are also wondering if Vaishnavi's contract is nearing the end. If Vijay and she started the show together, most likely they might quit it together too. But, despite Siddharth's exit, Sannidhi continues to remain strong in the story.

Some fans are predicting that Siddharth might return from Australia, but the role will be played by a new actor. While this is what has been discussed, we don't know what the makers have on their minds. Though Agnisakshi has high viewership, it has been criticised for promoting inappropriate content. Many a time, fans have even asked the channel to ban the show from being aired.

Only time can tell us if the show will continue to make more bucks or finally see the end of the day!