Agnisakshi's Rajesh Dhruva Accused Of Dowry & Extramarital Affair By Wife Shruthi; Details Revealed!

Extramarital Affair?

Despite being married to Shruthi, Rajesh apparently chose not to identify himself as a married man. When asked about his relationship status, he would say he wasn't married. His wife has even stated that he has had extramarital affairs.

Dowry Allegations

It has also been said that the actor is accused of abusing his wife for not entertaining dowry. He even threw her out of the house for the same. Seems like we need to wait until one of them provides more clarification.

They Got Married In 2017

Rajesh and Shruthi got married in 2017. Apparently, the two were in a live-in relationship prior to getting hitched. The families were aware of their relationship and agreed to the marriage.

Here' s Where They Live

Senior actor Mukya Mantri Chandru is also a part of the show Agnisakshi. According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, Rajesh and Shruthi rented Chandru's house and lived there after marriage. However, even the senior actor hasn't commented on the matter.

He's A Part Of Thakadhimitha

Rajesh is currently participating in the dance reality show Thakadhimitha. Shruthi has filed the police complaint against him while he's part of the dance show. We need to wait and watch if this would affect his participation.