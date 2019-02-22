English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Agnisakshi's Rajesh Dhruva Accused Of Dowry & Extramarital Affair By Wife Shruthi; Details Revealed!

    By
    |

    Only a few days ago, Agnisakshi's lead actor Vijay Suriya got hitched. While one of the actors from the show is entering a new phase of life, another is facing serious allegations. We are talking about Rakesh Dhruva, who is popularly known as Akhil. The actor who got married two years back has been accused of dowry and extramarital affair by his wife Shruthi. She has brought the issue to the police's notice and even filed a case against the Rajesh. However, neither he or his wife have spoken about it. Agnisakshi team has also chosen to stay mum about it. Shocking details revealed below...

    Extramarital Affair?

    Despite being married to Shruthi, Rajesh apparently chose not to identify himself as a married man. When asked about his relationship status, he would say he wasn't married. His wife has even stated that he has had extramarital affairs.

    Dowry Allegations

    It has also been said that the actor is accused of abusing his wife for not entertaining dowry. He even threw her out of the house for the same. Seems like we need to wait until one of them provides more clarification.

    They Got Married In 2017

    Rajesh and Shruthi got married in 2017. Apparently, the two were in a live-in relationship prior to getting hitched. The families were aware of their relationship and agreed to the marriage.

    Here' s Where They Live

    Senior actor Mukya Mantri Chandru is also a part of the show Agnisakshi. According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, Rajesh and Shruthi rented Chandru's house and lived there after marriage. However, even the senior actor hasn't commented on the matter.

    He's A Part Of Thakadhimitha

    Rajesh is currently participating in the dance reality show Thakadhimitha. Shruthi has filed the police complaint against him while he's part of the dance show. We need to wait and watch if this would affect his participation.

    MOST READ : Darshan: 'I Warned Against Counter Dialogues In Yajamana'; Leaves Sudeeps's Fans Confused!

    Read more about: agnisakshi
    Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 10:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue