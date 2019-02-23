Agnisakshi’s Rajesh Dhruva Accuses Wife For Disturbing His Career; To File Defamation Case!
Agnisakshi actor Rajesh Dhruva's marital issues have become the talk of the town. Yesterday, his wife of two years, Shruthi made headlines by accusing the actor of mental abuse and also filed a case against him for having being involved in extramarital affairs. She also said that he threw her out of the house when she refused to bring dowry. Rajesh has now responded to these allegations saying his wife is trying to spoil his public image and disturb his career. He said he would be filing defamation case against her. Here are a few more shocking details!
It's A Pre-plan
Until yesterday, nether Shruthi nor Rajesh spoke about the on-going issue. However, the Agnisakshi actor later issued a statement saying, "It is a pre-plan to spoil my image in front of the public and I shall file a defamation case against Shruthi,".
Rajesh Mother Threatens Shruthi
When Shruthi realized that Rajesh has obtained bail after she filed a case against him, she released a few audio clips consisting of his conversation with other women. And, in another audio clip, Rajesh's mother is heard threatening Shruthi.
Rajesh Releases Shruthi's Video
In a twist of events, Rajesh too has released a video in which Shruthi is seen drinking and involving in a brawl. Shruthi has issued a statement saying she was forced to consume alcohol. Rajesh has said that the video shows her real behavior.
Shruthi Doesn't Want A Divorce
Shruthi told Times Of India, "I am not ready to divorce my husband instead I shall fight for my right." Rajesh said he filed for a divorce in 2018 and was surprised as to how she never responded to it.
