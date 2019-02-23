Agnisakshi’s Rajesh Dhruva Accuses Wife For Disturbing His Career; To File Defamation Case!

It's A Pre-plan

Until yesterday, nether Shruthi nor Rajesh spoke about the on-going issue. However, the Agnisakshi actor later issued a statement saying, "It is a pre-plan to spoil my image in front of the public and I shall file a defamation case against Shruthi,".

Rajesh Mother Threatens Shruthi

When Shruthi realized that Rajesh has obtained bail after she filed a case against him, she released a few audio clips consisting of his conversation with other women. And, in another audio clip, Rajesh's mother is heard threatening Shruthi.

Rajesh Releases Shruthi's Video

In a twist of events, Rajesh too has released a video in which Shruthi is seen drinking and involving in a brawl. Shruthi has issued a statement saying she was forced to consume alcohol. Rajesh has said that the video shows her real behavior.

Shruthi Doesn't Want A Divorce

Shruthi told Times Of India, "I am not ready to divorce my husband instead I shall fight for my right." Rajesh said he filed for a divorce in 2018 and was surprised as to how she never responded to it.