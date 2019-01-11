Agnisakshi Slammed For Sending Out Wrong Message; Viewers Request Colors Kannada To End The Show!

English
    Agnisakshi is one of the top rated television shows of Kannada. The daily soap has completed five years and continues to air till date. But, the viewers seem to have got enough of the show. The frustrated audience took to their social media to slam Agnisakshi for sending out wrong message and dragging the never ending storyline. The comments targeted at the show and the actors are hilarious. A few of them even requested the channel Colors Kannada to end the show soon and replace it with a serial worth watching. Have a look at what the viewers have to say!

    Same Old Storyline

    One of the frustrated fans commented saying, the show which started when a child was born, hasn't proceeded even after they reached class 1! The viewers also said that the story line is being dragged too much and lacks the suspense element due to predictable twists.

    Chandrika's The Only Main Focus

    Also, the audience feels the entire show is only focused around the antagonist Chandrika. They are frustrated as to how the hero Siddharth hasn't been able to find out about evil intentions of Chandrika despite staying under the same roof. The fans have slammed the makers for senseless script.

    Poor Acting

    A few of them slammed the actors for executing poor acting skills. Though Sannidhi and Siddharth have become household names, not all are happy with this jodi. A comment read, " Worst actors don't know acting. They only know to put 1 kg makeup on their face" - (sic)

    Wrong Message

    The show has also been targeted for sending out wrong message to the society. One of the viewers said even families holding healthy relationship would end up fighting if they continue to watch Agnisakshi. They have also slammed the makers of the show for promoting such negative content.

    End The Serial

    Several viewers, including Agnisakshi fans are requesting Colors Kannada to end the show soon. Some of them have even asked the channel to replace Agnisakshi with another show Shani, considering the TRP of Agnisakshi, do you think the show will be taken off air? Let us know in the comments below!

    agnisakshi
    Story first published: Friday, January 11, 2019, 16:24 [IST]
