English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Agnisakshi's Vaishnavi Gowda On Her Sandalwood Debut, Choosing Between Movies & TV

    By
    |

    Vaishnani Gowda, who is famously known as Sannidhi of Agnisakshi, is all set to make her Sandalwood debut. She'll be entering the silver screen with her film Girgitle. Apparently, she will be playing a prominent role in the film and also will be displaying her dancing skills. In an interview with Times Of India, she spoke in detail about her first film and choosing between two medium; films and television. She said, "Well, movies usually take a bit more time. It takes time to shoot a scene in which a certain angle is required to flip a hair or show expressions of the actor's eyes. On TV, it is relatively faster. But I love the two mediums equally and want to keep working in both."

    Agnisakshis Vaishnavi Gowda On Her Sandalwood Debut

    However, she seems quite excited about her role in Girgitle. This is how she described it, "My character is the love interest of the hero. She is a college-going girl and a relatable, contemporary character. A certain event alters the course of her life and the repercussions shape the rest of her narrative."

    She further added, "While I cannot delve into many details of the character, I think she and I are similar in some ways. For instance, she does not hesitate to react in an uncomfortable situation. If she thinks injustice is taking place, she will not stay silent, but take whatever action she can. I am also like that."

    MOST READ : KGF Chapter 2 Shoot Starts Today! Yash, Prashanth & Rest Of The Team Seek Blessings At Temple! PICS

    When asked about her experience on the sets, Vaishnavi said, "It was a young and positive team, who were fun to be around. I got to shoot two songs, one of which is a duet. This was a different experience, since I don't get to showcase my dancing skills on TV."

    Read more about: vaishnavi gowda agnisakshi
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 17:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 13, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue