Agnisakshi's Vaishnavi Gowda On Her Sandalwood Debut, Choosing Between Movies & TV

Vaishnani Gowda, who is famously known as Sannidhi of Agnisakshi, is all set to make her Sandalwood debut. She'll be entering the silver screen with her film Girgitle. Apparently, she will be playing a prominent role in the film and also will be displaying her dancing skills. In an interview with Times Of India, she spoke in detail about her first film and choosing between two medium; films and television. She said, "Well, movies usually take a bit more time. It takes time to shoot a scene in which a certain angle is required to flip a hair or show expressions of the actor's eyes. On TV, it is relatively faster. But I love the two mediums equally and want to keep working in both."

However, she seems quite excited about her role in Girgitle. This is how she described it, "My character is the love interest of the hero. She is a college-going girl and a relatable, contemporary character. A certain event alters the course of her life and the repercussions shape the rest of her narrative."

She further added, "While I cannot delve into many details of the character, I think she and I are similar in some ways. For instance, she does not hesitate to react in an uncomfortable situation. If she thinks injustice is taking place, she will not stay silent, but take whatever action she can. I am also like that."

When asked about her experience on the sets, Vaishnavi said, "It was a young and positive team, who were fun to be around. I got to shoot two songs, one of which is a duet. This was a different experience, since I don't get to showcase my dancing skills on TV."