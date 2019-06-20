English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    CONFIRMED! Agnisakshi's Vijay Suriya Has Signed New Serial! Returns In Kasautii Zindagi Kay Remake

    By
    |

    Kannada daily soap Agnisakshi has lately become a hot topic of discussion among television lovers. It all started with speculations regarding its end. While some said the show has run enough, the others requested the channel to impose a ban on it for its inappropriate content. Around the same time, the lead actor Siddharth Aka Vijay Suriya, big a goodbye to the show. Fans were highly disappointed with his decision. But, there's a good news. It's confirmed that Vijay has signed a new Kannada television show, which is the remake of Hindi's Kasautii Zindagi Kay! Deets inside

    Vijay Suriya In Premaloka

    According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, Vijay Suriya will be next seen in the daily soap titled Premaloka. However, the show will produced under a different channel. Though, he received offers from several show, Vijay chose Premaloka as he loved its script.

    It's A Remake Of Kasautii

    Premaloka is said to be a ramake of the famous Hindi television show Kasautii Zindagi Kay. The protagonist of the show, Anurag, is a household name among the fans who follow this romantic-drama. Vijay Suriya will be taking this role up. Apparently, he even watched a few episodes of Kasautii after signing the deal.

    Here's Who Is Directing It

    What makes it further interesting is the fact that it is being directed by Mysore Manju, who is currently working on Agnisakshi. He'll be directing the first 30 episodes of the show and the promo has already been shot. The promo will be released soon.

    Vijay's Future Plans

    Vijay Suriya left Agnisaskhi after his contract of five years with the show ended. Though he said he would like to focus on his personal life for a bit, fans were eager to learn about his future professional plans. Besides Premaloka, Vijay is also working on the film Lucknow to Mumbai.

    Bigg Boss Kannada Fame Jagan's Married; Wedding Graced By Sandalwood Stars! Host Sudeep Is Missing

    Are you excited to watch Vijay Suriya in Premaloka? Let us know in the comments below!

    More VIJAY SURIYA News

    Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 11:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 20, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue