    Ahead Of His B'day Puneeth Rajkumar Has These Two Requests; His Fans Are Upset! Here's Why

    Nata Sarvabhouma actor Puneeth Rajkumar will be turning a year older in a day's time. Despite turning 44, he has proved that he's no less than any young star and continues to remain on the top. Like every year, this year too, his fans are excited about celebrating Appu's birthday. But, the actor took to his social media to make two requests, which have gotten his fans upset! Read further to know what Puneeth had to say to his fans!

    Puneet Rajkumars BDay requests upset fans?

    Every year on Puneeth's birthday, fans are spotted outside the actor's house. At the stroke of midnight, they get to his residence along with cakes, garlands, banners and more. But in the video, he told his fans that he won't be home at night and requested them not to wait for him from midnight onwards. A few fans have expressed disappointment upon learning this.

    In another request he made, he's seen telling his fans not to bring any sort of present, including flowers, cakes and other things. He specified that these presents often go missing amidst the crowd, which will only cause more disappointment. Theretofore, he asked them to come and bless him on the special day than going beyond ways to celebrate.

    Earlier this year, Challenging Star Darshan chose not to celebrate his birthday as he's still mourning Ambareesh's loss. Yash also requested fans to not celebrate his birthday for the same reason. But, one of his fans who was upset that he wouldn't meet him, committed suicide by setting himself on fire. Looks like Puneeth has made the right choice after all!

    Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2019, 16:27 [IST]
