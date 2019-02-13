English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ahead Of His B'day Yajamana Star Darshan Thanks His Fans For The Special Present! Read The Note

    By
    |

    A few weeks back, Sandalwood actor Darshan had announced that he wouldn't be celebrating his birthday as he is still mourning the loss of his appaji, Rebel Star Ambareesh. He requested his fans to cooperate with him. However, his fans decided to gift something so special that left the Yajamana actor emotional. He took to social media to thank his beloved fans for such a lovely present and also said that he's more than happy to take up the responsibility assigned to him!

    Yajamana Star Darshan Thanks His Fans For The Special Present!

    He wrote, "Dear Fans, Greetings... Lately, a few of my fans have been visiting my place on the account of my birthday and donating a few food items. A video is also making rounds on Facebook in which you have been asking me to distribute the supplies to Siddaganga Mutta and orphanages. I am extremely happy about your gesture. I am considering this as my birthday present. With a lot of gratitude, I am taking up the responsibility of distributing them to Siddaganaga Mutt, a few orphanages and old age homes. Kindly, try using clothe bags. Yours, Dasa Darshan."

    MOST READ :Srimurali & Mahesh Babu's Surprise Meet! Telugu Star Has To Say THIS About Sandalwood

    Darshan had a warm relationship with Ambareesh. The late actor treated him as his own son. Upon hearing the news about the Rebel Star's demise, the actor who was shooting abroad, flew down immediately with his entire team. Though Dr Ambareesh is not with us any more, he'll continue to remain in fans' hearts forever. He was a man of great honor and had an extremely helpful nature. Fans have also respected Darshan's decision with regards to not celebrating his birthday due to Ambi's loss.

    Read more about: yajamana darshan ambareesh
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue