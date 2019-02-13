Ahead Of His B'day Yajamana Star Darshan Thanks His Fans For The Special Present! Read The Note

A few weeks back, Sandalwood actor Darshan had announced that he wouldn't be celebrating his birthday as he is still mourning the loss of his appaji, Rebel Star Ambareesh. He requested his fans to cooperate with him. However, his fans decided to gift something so special that left the Yajamana actor emotional. He took to social media to thank his beloved fans for such a lovely present and also said that he's more than happy to take up the responsibility assigned to him!

He wrote, "Dear Fans, Greetings... Lately, a few of my fans have been visiting my place on the account of my birthday and donating a few food items. A video is also making rounds on Facebook in which you have been asking me to distribute the supplies to Siddaganga Mutta and orphanages. I am extremely happy about your gesture. I am considering this as my birthday present. With a lot of gratitude, I am taking up the responsibility of distributing them to Siddaganaga Mutt, a few orphanages and old age homes. Kindly, try using clothe bags. Yours, Dasa Darshan."

MOST READ :Srimurali & Mahesh Babu's Surprise Meet! Telugu Star Has To Say THIS About Sandalwood

Darshan had a warm relationship with Ambareesh. The late actor treated him as his own son. Upon hearing the news about the Rebel Star's demise, the actor who was shooting abroad, flew down immediately with his entire team. Though Dr Ambareesh is not with us any more, he'll continue to remain in fans' hearts forever. He was a man of great honor and had an extremely helpful nature. Fans have also respected Darshan's decision with regards to not celebrating his birthday due to Ambi's loss.