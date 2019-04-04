Ahead Of Kavacha's Release, Shivrajkumar Reveals 'The Character Did Affect Me For Some Time'

For the first time in 14 years, Century Star Shivrajkumar will be seen acting in a remake film. Also, for the first time ever, he'll be seen playing the role of a visually-challenged man in Kavacha, which is all set to release tomorrow. A lot has been spoken about the film as Shivrajkumar is playing a completely different role compared to his previous films. However, putting up the act of a blind man was not an easy task for him. In an interview with Times Of India, he has revealed that the character did affect him for sometime.

He said, " To express without showing it through your eyes, especially in emotional scenes, was a challenge. This opened my eyes to the problem of the visually challenged, and how they control their emotions."

" Being in character used to give me a headache at times. Sometimes, I used to walk the way my character does at home and my wife would ask me what had happened to me. So, the character did affect me for sometime," he further added.

Talking more about his character, Shivanna said, "I learnt that some visually challenged people have a heightened sense of smell or hearing and that's how they identify people and things. Their body language changes accordingly, so I had to keep all that in mind."