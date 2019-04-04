English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ahead Of Kavacha's Release, Shivrajkumar Reveals 'The Character Did Affect Me For Some Time'

    By
    |

    For the first time in 14 years, Century Star Shivrajkumar will be seen acting in a remake film. Also, for the first time ever, he'll be seen playing the role of a visually-challenged man in Kavacha, which is all set to release tomorrow. A lot has been spoken about the film as Shivrajkumar is playing a completely different role compared to his previous films. However, putting up the act of a blind man was not an easy task for him. In an interview with Times Of India, he has revealed that the character did affect him for sometime.

    Shivrajkumar Reveals His Character Affected Him

    He said, " To express without showing it through your eyes, especially in emotional scenes, was a challenge. This opened my eyes to the problem of the visually challenged, and how they control their emotions."

    " Being in character used to give me a headache at times. Sometimes, I used to walk the way my character does at home and my wife would ask me what had happened to me. So, the character did affect me for sometime," he further added.

    MOST READ : Will Kavacha Boost Shivrajkumar's Career After The Villain's Let Down? Here's What You Can Expect

    Talking more about his character, Shivanna said, "I learnt that some visually challenged people have a heightened sense of smell or hearing and that's how they identify people and things. Their body language changes accordingly, so I had to keep all that in mind."

    Read more about: kavacha shivrajkumar
    Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2019, 12:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 4, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue