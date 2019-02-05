English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ahead Of KGF's Release On Amazon Prime The Streaming Platform Trolled The Fans; Here's Proof!

    By
    |

    Amazon Prime is known for streaming some of the best Indian movies on its site. Recently, the streaming platform created a fad among the fans when it announced that it would premier Yash starrer KGF Chapter 1 would be released on its platform. Today (February 5, 2019), the film was out on Amazon Prime. However, the website played it smart by posting the most cryptic Tweets related to KGF's release and it only seemed like Amazon was trolling the fans. Read below to know more about the streaming platform's social media game over the past few days with regard to KGF Chapter 1.

    This Is Amazon Teased The Fans

    Amazon's social media game was top notch from the start. The first Tweet shared by the website about KGF read, "we are not saying that KGF is coming on our platform but we are also not saying that KGF is not coming on our platform". To which a fan responded saying, "Am I the only one or is there anyone else who feels that Amazon is trolling the fans. Like Russo brothers did for Marvel fans. Interesting tease. #KGF" - (sic)

    Then This Followed!

    Though Amazon created immense happiness among the fan by streaming the film on their site, they ensure they teased them enough prior to that. Two days back Amazon shared a Tweet saying, "Amazon Prime Video India : *breathes*Audience : when is KGF gonna release?" - (sic)

    5000 RT's First

    Though Amazon created immense happiness among the fans by streaming the film on their platform, they ensured they teased them enough prior to that. Two days back Amazon tweeted , "Amazon Prime Video India : *breathes*Audience : when is KGF gonna release?" - (sic)

    5000 RT's & No Film

    Within minutes, Amazon's previous tweet received over 1000 RT's. But, they wouldn't stop at that. To tease Yash's fans further, another tweet followed, "@Twitter we might need an edit button here buddy" - (sic)

    Finally It Was Announced!

    At last, Amazon stopped trolling the fans by Tweeting, "KGF : Chapter 1 releases on Amazon Prime Video India in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on February 5 🔥" - (sic)

    MOST READ : KGF Chapter 1 To Be Released On Amazon Prime; Here's When You Can Catch Yash On Digital Platform!

    Read more about: yash kgf amazon prime
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue