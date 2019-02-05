Ahead Of KGF's Release On Amazon Prime The Streaming Platform Trolled The Fans; Here's Proof!

This Is Amazon Teased The Fans

Amazon's social media game was top notch from the start. The first Tweet shared by the website about KGF read, "we are not saying that KGF is coming on our platform but we are also not saying that KGF is not coming on our platform". To which a fan responded saying, "Am I the only one or is there anyone else who feels that Amazon is trolling the fans. Like Russo brothers did for Marvel fans. Interesting tease. #KGF" - (sic)

Then This Followed!

Though Amazon created immense happiness among the fan by streaming the film on their site, they ensure they teased them enough prior to that. Two days back Amazon shared a Tweet saying, "Amazon Prime Video India : *breathes*Audience : when is KGF gonna release?" - (sic)

5000 RT's First

5000 RT's & No Film

Within minutes, Amazon's previous tweet received over 1000 RT's. But, they wouldn't stop at that. To tease Yash's fans further, another tweet followed, "@Twitter we might need an edit button here buddy" - (sic)

Finally It Was Announced!

At last, Amazon stopped trolling the fans by Tweeting, "KGF : Chapter 1 releases on Amazon Prime Video India in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on February 5 🔥" - (sic)