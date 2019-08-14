Ahead Of Kurukshetra's Release In Tamil, Darshan Reveals Why Chennai Is Special To Him!

Darshan's Special Bond With Adyar

It is a known fact that Darshan is a Ninasam Film Institute student. However, in the recent press meet, he took everyone by surprise when he said that he was a student at the revered Adyar Film Institute, which is based in Chennai.

It's A Well-renowned Institution

Adyar Film Institute is known to everybody in the film industry. Several actors, technicians and other film personalities from South India have studied there. It was first established in 1945. In 2006, it was renamed the M.G.R Film and Television Institute.

D Boss Has Acted In A Tamil Film

For the uninitiated, Darshan has featured in a Tamil film. He was a part of superstar Vijayakanth's film Vallarasu, in which he played the role of a cop as a supporting actor. However, this is the only Tamil film Darshan has acted in.

He Can Speak Tamil Fluently

Did you know Darshan could speak Tamil fluently? The actor, who has been actively involved in the promotions and pre-release meets of Kurukshetra, has taken everyone by surprise with his multi-lingual skills. In the recent event too, he was seen speaking Tamil with ease!