    Ahead Of Kurukshetra's Release In Tamil, Darshan Reveals Why Chennai Is Special To Him!

    By
    |

    Sandalwood's first 3D mythological film, Kurukshetra is having an outstanding run in the theatres since its release last week. After entertaining the Kannada and Telugu fans, the makers have decided to release its Tamil version tomorrow (August 15). Challenging Star Darshan, who essays the role of Duryodhan, has time and again said that Kurukshetra means a lot to him. He was present at the pre-release meet of the film, which was held recently in Chennai. Ahead of its release in Tamil, D Boss revealed why Chennai holds a special spot in his heart.

    Darshan's Special Bond With Adyar

    It is a known fact that Darshan is a Ninasam Film Institute student. However, in the recent press meet, he took everyone by surprise when he said that he was a student at the revered Adyar Film Institute, which is based in Chennai.

    It's A Well-renowned Institution

    Adyar Film Institute is known to everybody in the film industry. Several actors, technicians and other film personalities from South India have studied there. It was first established in 1945. In 2006, it was renamed the M.G.R Film and Television Institute.

    D Boss Has Acted In A Tamil Film

    For the uninitiated, Darshan has featured in a Tamil film. He was a part of superstar Vijayakanth's film Vallarasu, in which he played the role of a cop as a supporting actor. However, this is the only Tamil film Darshan has acted in.

    He Can Speak Tamil Fluently

    Did you know Darshan could speak Tamil fluently? The actor, who has been actively involved in the promotions and pre-release meets of Kurukshetra, has taken everyone by surprise with his multi-lingual skills. In the recent event too, he was seen speaking Tamil with ease!

